DaBaby Responds After Married Influencer Claims He Tried to Shoot His Shot [Photos + Video]

DaBaby wants you to know that despite alleged screenshots, the rapper did NOT hit on a married woman after reportedly doing business with her husband.

via Complex:

Mrs LaTruth., an influencer whose real name is Brianna Hampton, shared a series of screenshots appearing to show a conversation between another woman and DaBaby. In the screenshots, it appears as though the rapper is asking that other person to set him up with LaTruth.

“The ultimate disrespect for me is to have someone who steps in your dm who 1) Not only knows your married , 2) was in the midst of doing business with my husband, 3) I ain’t nobody’s BIHHH and 4) disrespect my husband and my marriage,” LaTruth wrote on Instagram, suggesting that DaBaby spoke with the other woman to get “a woman to do his dirty work.” She added, “He ain’t the first and I’m sure he ain’t the last there’s been NBA & NFL players in my dm but they weren’t disrespectful and my husband didn’t know of them and wasn’t doing business with them.”

After her post started to make the rounds online, DaBaby replied and suggested that the screenshots were doctored and that he did not attempt to connect with LaTruth.

“Whichever one of you graphic designer n***as took my name and that blue check and created that fake ass motherfucking DM making it look like I’m out here trying to slide in some wife DM, you dead fucking wrong,” DaBaby said in a video originally posted on his Instagram Story. “You’re dead wrong, and I don’t even talk like that. Pick up on my lingo a little better next time and maybe it will make some bigger blog sites. … Make it sound a little bit more like me.”

Following DaBaby’s response to the initial allegations, LaTruth updated her own Instagram Story with what she said will be her last time addressing the situation.

“Someone who’s innocent isn’t gonna send threats. My husband don’t have to clout chase for nothing. Wtf y’all talking about,” she said, as pointed out by HotNewHipHop. “This is the last time I’m addressing this….. No I don’t owe him no apologies!!! It was him. The phone call that was had this morning was nothing like what his publicist told him to get up here and say… Phone call recorded stay tune for the TRUTH.”

The extensive reply, which spanned multiple posts across her Instagram Story, saw her accuse DaBaby of making threats against her husband on the phone. “I ain’t never have to lie about a damn thing,” she concluded.

DaBaby hasn’t been as vocal on social media since he courted controversy earlier this year with homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud Miami. He has since, however, met with Black leaders from nine HIV organizations to engage in “meaningful dialogue” about how his comments about the LGBTQ+ community were so offensive to many.

Last month, he released a freestyle to Wizkid’s “Essence,” in which he suggested people were trying to “assassinate” his character. He also released the self-directed video for the Lil Wayne-featuring track “Lonely,” which he dedicated to his late brother, Glenn Allen Johnson.

See the alleged receipts and watch DaBaby’s denial below.

