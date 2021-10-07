Britney Spears Won't Be 'Expected to Fend for Herself' After Conservatorship: 'She'll Have a Team'

Britney Spears may be functioning without a conservator by the end of the year, but her team won’t be setting her up for failure — despite her dad Jamie’s alleged concerns.

via Page Six:

“There is genuine concern on Jamie’s end that challenges will come up in Britney’s day-to-day life when and if the conservatorship ends and that she will not know how to handle them properly,” a source close to the conservatorship exclusively told Page Six.

A Britney insider, however, was quick to fire back, “Jamie acts like Britney will be thrown to the wolves and expected to fend for herself without any help, but she’ll have a strong support system around her, including her new fiancé, Sam Asghari.”

Jamie, 69, began serving as the conservator of his daughter’s estate in February 2008, but a Los Angeles judge suspended him on Sept. 29 after Britney, 39, described her dad as “abusive” during an emotional speech in court in June.

Since Jamie’s removal, the “Stronger” singer’s team has had “multiple discussions about employing trained and trusted people to help her manage her finances,” according to the Britney insider.

The fate of the conservatorship will be determined at a hearing on Nov. 12.

“No one is going to send Britney to the bank alone to cash a check; that would be preposterous,” the insider told us of life after the conservatorship. “She’ll still have a team to help with her money — just like any celebrity does — but the goal is for those people to not be nearly as restrictive or domineering as conservators.”

One key adviser could be John Zabel, the accountant appointed to succeed Jamie as the temporary conservator overseeing Britney’s estimated $60 million fortune.

The superstar’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has described Zabel as a “highly esteemed, nationally recognized, award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust.”

By contrast, Rosengart called Jamie “a reported alcoholic and gambling addict, with zero financial background or experience in financial matters, who previously filed for bankruptcy and has a domestic violence restraining order currently in effect against him.”

With her father out of the picture, Britney is now focused on marrying Asghari, 27, and having more children — two things she has said her conservators precluded her from doing in the past.

“Britney wants to marry Sam soon and hopes to have a baby right after,” the insider told us. “It’s been her dream for years to have more kids, hopefully a little girl.”

She already shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

That said, returning to the stage is not on Britney’s to-do list at the moment, though she has not completely ruled it out for the future.

“Britney doesn’t like that past members of her team have told the press in recent months that she intends to retire. Has the thought crossed her mind? Of course it has. But at the end of the day, Britney is an entertainer,” the insider said, adding, “Only Britney can decide what her future holds now that she’s one step closer to freedom.”

If you ask us, the court should plan for a 6-month wind-down of the conservatorship, complete with monthly checkpoints and evaluations until it’s terminated completely.