DaBaby Declares He Would've Reacted To Backlash Over 2021 Homophobic Rant Differently [Video]

DaBaby said his battle with cancel culture over his homophobic remarks at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami festival was a blessing in disguise.

DaBaby was reflecting on his homophobic controversy during an appearance on the LeBron James’ UNINTERRUPTED series “The Shop”. During the interview, the “Rockstar” hitmaker claimed he would have reacted to the backlash differently if he had another chance.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” the emcee said when asked whether he’d change his response to what happened. “That’s something that came out my own mouth and said, you know what I mean? Like as of late, not even as of late, like I would have apologized, like, I’m this type of person. Like, I’m going to fight tooth and nail about my character and my intentions. I’m not a bad person. I’m unfaltering on that.”

“You almost gotta make it your business to not let that s**t get to you. Cause once it gets to you, it’s almost like, you know, it’s a nonstop game of figuring this s**t out. That’s what we have to do anyway. To market ourselves. To make ourselves worth somethin,” DaniLeigh’s ex-boyfriend added. “And, if you look back on it, like I was the most…. and I hope this s**t don’t sound like I’m tootin’ my own horn, but I was the most marketable artist in the world.”

DaBaby went on to note, “Like when that s**t happened bro, I had my own meal with Burger King. Like, a lot of the things I see my peers doin’ now, which I love to see it. I love to see that s**t. These are things that I was blessed and fortunate enough to be able to accomplish in my first year as a mainstream artist.” He added, “I had so much goin’ on, you know what I’m sayin?”

“But, at the end of the day, if you become wrapped up in the negative s**t, we’re so conditioned to rollin’ with the punches with social media, with whatever it is, whatever room we come into, okay we know we gotta adapt,” he further elaborated. “Whatever space we in, we know we gotta adapt, whatever business it is, whatever game we’re playing, we gotta adapt, you know. And that’s who’s gonna excel.”

During his set on Rolling Loud Miami 2021, DaBaby told the audience, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. … Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.” He has since received huge flak but the rapper showed no regret for making such comments. As time went by, the rapper finally apologized.