Da Brat, 50 Cent and More Express Support For Cassie After She Breaks Silence on Diddy Video | lovebscott.com

Alex Fine, Cassie’s husband, also responded by stating that the singer serves as a “perfect example for our daughters” following her heartfelt post.

Cassie Ventura is receiving an outpouring of support after speaking out about the domestic violence she experienced at the hands of ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Ventura took to Instagram Thursday, less than a week after footage obtained by CNN saw the Bad Boy rapper physically assaulting the singer-model in the hallway of Los Angeles-area hotel in 2016.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become,” Ventura began.

She continued, “With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

Ventura ended the moving post with offering her support to those who may be going through or have experienced something similar, writing, “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off.”

“No one should carry this weight alone,” she added, before once again offering her gratitude for the support she’s received. “This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie”

Everyone from Diddy’s biggest critic, 50 Cent, to a number of musicians, actors and reality stars and fans of Ventura have taken to the comments following the post, in which she thanked those who have come out show her love since the footage was released.

While 50 has been vocal about his disdain for Diddy along the way, he’s shown nothing but love to Ventura since she first brought her lawsuit against the media mogul in November, alleging multiple counts of physical abuse and sex trafficking. And her latest post is no different, with the “In Da Club” rapper sharing Ventura’s post to his own feed while encouraging her to get back in the booth.

“I can’t wait to hear new music from @cassie, get to it let’s go !” 50 captioned the post.

Among those commenting on Ventura’s post, meanwhile, was Da Brat, who wrote, “We love u. So sorry you had to go through those horrible times. No one deserves that. We appreciate your strength queen.”

Jeannie Mai commented, “In every echo of your bravery, Cassie, there lies a melody of hope that dances through the silence. Your voice has been a shield and sanctuary for many, including me. Thank you for turning your fight into your light.”

Added Claudia Jordan, “I hope you realize how your bravery against a seemingly untouchable giant gave so many other women and men the confidence to come forward too! You suffered for too long and we love to see you properly loved and protected now beautiful! Thank you for not being afraid to go first!! ??”

Countless others showed Ventura love in the comments, including Pretty Little Liars alum, Shay Mitchell, who left behind a red heart emoji for the “Me & U” singer, Karrueche Tran, who wrote, “Love you ??,” and Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard, who commented, “Love you always. proud of you. ??,” among others.

Others who left heart emojis or messages of support included Taraji P. Henson, Kelly Rowland, Mehcad Brooks, Chase Stokes, Larsa Pippen, Tamera Mowry, Chilli, Jana Kramer and director Jon Chu. Stokes also posted the statement to his stories, calling Ventura a “real life superhero.”

Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, also commented — writing, “Love you so much , perfect example for our daughters.” He also re-shared his wife’s post along, along with resources for those experiencing domestic violence.

Diddy, meanwhile, released a video acknowledging his wrongdoings after the clip was made public, despite initially claiming that the allegations she referenced in her November lawsuit regarding the incident were false.

In addition to being investigated by the feds for claims Ventura made in her lawsuit — which he settled with his ex just a day later — Diddy faces multiple lawsuits that also claim sexual assault, among other offenses.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages; Calls are confidential and toll-free.

via: TooFab