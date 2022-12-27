D.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Should Be Charged With Manslaughter Over January 6 Insurrection [Video]

One of Trump’s harshest critics, comedian D.L. Hughley, wants even more legal woes for the ex-commander-in-chief in the coming years.

via: BET

Speaking with TMZ at LAX, the comedian said if Trump were Black, he would certainly be facing numerous charges over the horrific event, including manslaughter.

“If [Trump] isn’t indicted – an indictment doesn’t mean a conviction – but if he isn’t indicted it will speak volumes about our legal system. Stop saying out loud that nobody is above the law because clearly, they are,” he stated, adding “From espionage to f*****g sedition to tampering with elections. You name it, he’s done it. I think [Trump] should be charged with manslaughter for that cop that died even though it wasn’t [at] the event.”

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died on January 6, 2021 after being viciously attacked by the mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol building that day.

Donald Trump has yet to be charged by the Justice Department, however the January 6 Committee voted to refer Trump for possible criminal charges last week. The charges include obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to make a false statement, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and insurrection.