D.L. Hughley Responds to Mo'Nique's Rant [Photo + Video]

Recently, Mo’Nique was a part of The Comedy Explosion featuring D.L. Hughley at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan. While on stage, Mo’Nique delivered some choice words to Hughley after an alleged contract dispute. The comedian was supposed to headline the event with Hughley, but that didn’t pan out.

Standup comedy news : Monique SLAUGHTERS D.L. Hughley in Detroit Michigan calls out steve Harvey Oprah tyler Perry #monique #dlhughley #SteveHarvey #comedy pic.twitter.com/1OIv88XFhn — Dontez (Black)Trump (@BlackTrump2020) May 29, 2022

Of course D.L. saw the viral video and decided to take to Instagram to give his thoughts on the situation.

“All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused. Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique. Oprah was the problem, Tyler Perry was the problem, Charlamagne was the problem, Steve Harvey was the problem, Lee Daniels was the problem, Netflix was the problem… Now it’s MY turn. At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned. I didn’t have anything personal against Monique… People paid a lot of money to laugh, not hear about your contract. Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who’s next…”

Surely Mo’Nique will respond.