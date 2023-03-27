Cynthia Bailey Films with 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': 'Nothing Is Official Right Now'

Is Cynthia Bailey trading her peach for a diamond?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum Cynthia Bailey recently filmed with the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

via ET:

“Cynthia Bailey filmed with the RHOBH ladies over the weekend. She attended a party Kyle Richards was having. Cynthia came as Sutton Stracke’s guest,” the source says.

“Although cameras were rolling, Cynthia is not an official cast member, but is often invited to events by the cast and she decided to go to the dinner. She might be popping in and out as a guest in the upcoming season. Nothing is official and right now it’s casual. Cynthia’s focus is still her acting career.”

The dinner took place over the weekend at Richards’ home and former RHOBH co-stars Denise Richards and Camille Grammer were also present as cameras rolled, ET has learned.

Cynthia joining ‘RHOBH’ is a good look — Garcelle could use a homegirl!