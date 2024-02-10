Cyndi Lauper's Son Arrested and Charged with Gun Possession in N.Y.C. | lovebscott.com

Cyndi Lauper’s 26-year-old son was arrested in connection to a shooting Wednesday, the New York City Police Department.

via: People

Declyn Lauper has been released from jail after he was arrested and charged with allegedly illegally carrying a loaded firearm in New York City.

Per the New York Daily News, the 26-year-old — who is the only child of the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer and her husband David Thornton — was taken into police custody moments after a 24-year-old male was shot Wednesday night in Harlem on W. 112th St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.

In the criminal complaint filed in Manhattan Criminal Court per the New York Daily News, Declyn was apprehended nearby after the shooting. He allegedly possessed a fanny pack that contained a loaded Glock with seven bullets in its magazine. The complaint said Lauper possessed the weapon “with intent to use it unlawfully against another,” and he was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

According to the New York Post, prosecutors alleged that Declyn and another man took an Uber ride from Queens to 135th West 112th St. just before the crime occurred.

A police statement obtained by PEOPLE identified the victim as Omar Lewin and noted that he was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Lewin was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital where he was said to be in stable condition, according to New York Daily News.

Following his arrest, a judge set Declyn’s bail at $20,000 cash, per New York’s ABC 7.

On Friday, Declyn appeared at Manhattan Criminal Court.

“The defendant and the separately apprehended individual drove to the location both with firearms to engage in what appears to be illicit activity,” Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek said during his hearing. Declyn pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Declyn’s father, Law & Order actor Thornton, was spotted at a cashier’s window at the Manhattan Criminal Court carrying an envelope with a large sum of money just before Declyn was released on bail Friday.

Declyn is expected back in court on Tuesday. He has retained legal counsel.

Declyn, a rapper who also goes by the name “Dex,” has had previous run-ins with the police.

In July 2022, he was once again arrested in New York City after police allegedly found him sitting in a stolen 2014 Mercedes Benz C350, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. The then-24-year-old was taken into custody and charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Declyn pleaded guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court and was ordered to “stay out of trouble for one year,” the New York Post reported at the time.