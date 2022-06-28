CVS and Rite Aid to Limit Purchase of Emergency Contraceptives Due to Demand

Fallout from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, continues to come.

via: Revolt

Today (June 28), news broke that drug stores across the country would be limiting the number of emergency contraceptives that customers can buy, including Plan B. The decision is based on a surge in demand.

Alicja Wojczyk (senior manager of external communications for Rite Aid) told CNN, “Due to increased demand, at this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer.” While CVS says they are fully stocked with emergency contraception brands Plan B and Aftera, they will also be limiting the sale to three per customer “to ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves.” Matt Blanchette (senior manager of retail communications at CVS Pharmacy) confirmed the drug store’s new policy.

CNBC stated that Walmart has not yet announced any limits on purchases, however, that could change “during times of fluctuating demand.” As of today, Walgreens has also not yet placed any restrictions on how many emergency contraceptives can be bought.

Plan B, Aftera and other “morning after” pills were designed to reduce the chances of pregnancy after unprotected sex. Most of these pills require no prescriptions and can be purchased over the counter at drug stores. Prices for these products are typically just under $50. The demand for this type of contraception grew substantially after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24). The move immediately banned abortions in multiple states.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, “Using (emergency contraception) does not cause an abortion. An abortion ends an existing pregnancy. EC prevents pregnancy from occurring. EC must be used soon after unprotected sexual intercourse to be effective. It does not work if pregnancy has already occurred.”