Cuban Link Throws More Shade at Vivica A. Fox: 'It's Giving Menopause'

May 28, 2021 8:35 AM PST

Vivica A. Fox set off a chain reaction (pun intended) when she declared that ex-boyfriend 50 Cent is the love of her life.

50’s new girlfriend, Cuban Link, threw a little petty shade — and Vivica responded.

Cuban woke up feeling feisty this morning and let off a few tweets seemingly aimed at Vivica (and her age).

Take a look:

We hope Cuban understands that Miss Vivica A. Fox is NOT someone you want to play with!

 

 

 

