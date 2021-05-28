Cuban Link Throws More Shade at Vivica A. Fox: 'It's Giving Menopause'

Vivica A. Fox set off a chain reaction (pun intended) when she declared that ex-boyfriend 50 Cent is the love of her life.

50’s new girlfriend, Cuban Link, threw a little petty shade — and Vivica responded.

Cuban woke up feeling feisty this morning and let off a few tweets seemingly aimed at Vivica (and her age).

Take a look:

.. it’s giving menopause — jamirahaines ' (@CubanLink__) May 28, 2021

.. y’all, how that Pooh shiesty song go again ? ??? — jamirahaines ' (@CubanLink__) May 28, 2021

.. My momma always told me stay outta grown folk business ????? see what I done started .. ?smh — jamirahaines ' (@CubanLink__) May 28, 2021

.. stop y’all, let’s respect our elders! ?? — jamirahaines ' (@CubanLink__) May 28, 2021

We hope Cuban understands that Miss Vivica A. Fox is NOT someone you want to play with!