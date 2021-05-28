Cuban Link Throws More Shade at Vivica A. Fox: 'It's Giving Menopause'

Vivica A. Fox set off a chain reaction (pun intended) when she declared that ex-boyfriend 50 Cent is the love of her life.
50’s new girlfriend, Cuban Link, threw a little petty shade — and Vivica responded.
Cuban woke up feeling feisty this morning and let off a few tweets seemingly aimed at Vivica (and her age).
Take a look:
.. it’s giving menopause
— jamirahaines ' (@CubanLink__) May 28, 2021
.. y’all, how that Pooh shiesty song go again ? ???
— jamirahaines ' (@CubanLink__) May 28, 2021
.. My momma always told me stay outta grown folk business ????? see what I done started .. ?smh
— jamirahaines ' (@CubanLink__) May 28, 2021
.. stop y’all, let’s respect our elders! ??
— jamirahaines ' (@CubanLink__) May 28, 2021
We hope Cuban understands that Miss Vivica A. Fox is NOT someone you want to play with!