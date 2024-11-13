BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 39 mins ago

There’s nothing like cozying up with a movie that brings warmth and celebration of LGBTQIA+ stories. Autumn is the best time to unwind, relax, and get lost in heartfelt stories. From films full of romantic comedies to reflective dramas, these cozy fall movie night picks with LGBTQIA+ themes offer an array of feel-good favorites for LGBTQIA+ movie fans and allies alike.

Why We Love Cozy Fall Movies

Fall movies offer comfort. With beautiful scenery and inviting, often intimate settings, they bring the essence of autumn indoors. Cozy fall movie night picks with LGBTQIA+ themes take this appeal a step further by showcasing diverse love stories, friendships, and journeys of self-discovery. These movies remind us of the beauty of living authentically, giving us every reason to revisit them year after year.

Here are five cozy movie night picks with LGBTQIA+ themes.

1. “Strange World” (2022)

If you’re looking for an adventurous animated film cozy yet full of heart, “Strange World” is it. This animated story follows the Clades, a family of explorers on a mission in a vibrant, mysterious world. With stunning visuals and LGBTQIA+ representation in its main character, Ethan, “Strange World” weaves family dynamics with humor and warmth, creating a fun escape perfect for fall movie night. It’s a great pick if you’re craving something unique and heartwarming.

2. “Wicked” (2024)

For a cozy fall release with some magic, mark your calendars for “Wicked,” coming Nov. 22. Based on the iconic Broadway hit, this musical fantasy dives into the backstory of Elphaba and Glinda, characters who’ve long resonated with LGBTQIA+ audiences. Elphaba’s journey as an outsider and her struggle for acceptance reflects the challenges many in the community understand. Starring LGBTQIA+ ally Ariana Grande as the “good witch” Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Wicked promises a mix of friendship, rivalry, and self-discovery, making it a perfect addition to this season’s lineup for musical theater fans everywhere.

3. “Notes of Autumn” (2023)

“Notes of Autumn” checks every box for a charming, romantic vibe. This Hallmark-esque LGBTQIA+ romance captures the season’s spirit, following best friends Ellie and Leo, who swap homes to reignite their creative sparks and discover new connections and possibilities. The film’s cozy setting, autumnal scenes, and warm story of love and friendship make it an instant feel-good favorite for fall.

4. “What A Feeling” (2024)

“What A Feeling” celebrates finding love when you least expect it. It follows two women from different worlds who meet by chance and are unexpectedly drawn to one another. With soft cinematography and genuine, relatable characters, this story of love and personal growth offers just the right amount of cozy vibes. It’s a relaxed yet compelling watch that feels perfect for autumn, especially with a warm blanket and a hot drink.

5. “The Watermelon Woman” (1997)

Cheryl Dunye’s “The Watermelon Woman“ is a groundbreaking classic that’s as charming as it is thought-provoking. It follows Cheryl, a young Black lesbian filmmaker, as she investigates the life of a Black actress in 1930s films. Part romance, part documentary-style journey, this film is a must-watch for its historical and cultural significance within LGBTQIA+ cinema. Its thoughtful exploration of love and identity makes it a rich, cozy fall pick.

These cozy fall movie night picks with LGBTQIA+ themes bring warmth and authenticity to the season. If you’re in the mood for adventure, romance, or self-discovery, each film offers a unique, heartfelt experience to share with friends or enjoy on a solo night. So grab your favorite blanket, pour a hot drink, and settle in for these LGBTQIA+ stories that make the autumn season even cozier.

What are your favorite cozy fall movie night picks in the LGBTQIA+ space? Let’s chat in the comment section below!