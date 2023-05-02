Cynthia Erivo Earns Second Tony Nomination, First as a Producer for 'Fat Ham'

The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning Cynthia Erivo might be adding yet another trophy to her cabinet.

After her first Tony win for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her role as Celie in ‘The Color Purple,’ Cynthia is nominated again — this time as a producer on ‘Fat Ham’ which is up for Best Play (and several other awards).

‘Fat Ham’ is a reinvention of William Shakespeare’s masterpiece “Hamlet” that centers on a queer Southern college student named Juicy (played by Marcel Spears), who, according to the official synopsis, is “already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.”

Cynthia joined the ‘Fat Ham’ production team in March 2023, and had this to say at the time:

“Almost 10 years ago, I was introduced to the Broadway community in a musical that shook my world and changed my life irrevocably. I have been waiting for the right opportunity to return to the theater community and am thrilled to be back, this time as a first-time producer with ‘Fat Ham.’”

Considering ‘Fat Ham’ walked away with five Tony Awards nominations this year, this was certainly the ‘right’ opportunity Cynthia was waiting on.

‘Fat Ham’ is nominated for Best Play with a production team that includes No Guarantees, Public Theater Productions, Rashad V. Chambers, National Black Theatre, Tim Levy, Bards on Broadway, Bob Boyett, Ghostbuster Productions, James Ijames, Cynthia Stroum, Audible, Adam Cohen, Blake Devillier, Firemused Productions/JamRock Productions, The Forstalls, Iconic Vizion/Corey Brunish, John Gore Organization, Midnight Theatricals, David Miner, Robin Gorman Newman/PickleStar Theatricals, Marc Platt, Play on Shakespeare, The Wilma Theater, Colman Domingo, Andy Jones, Dylan Pager, Roundabout Theatre Company, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham, Mandy Hackett, Sade Lythcott and Jonathan McCrory.

Congrats to everyone involved!

For the full list of Tony Awards nominations, click here.