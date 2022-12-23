Coupled Up: Lupita Nyong’o Is Dating TV Host Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela are officially an item!

via Page Six:

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star and the TV host announced their relationship on Friday with adorable Instagram posts.

“We just click! ? @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid,” Nyong’o, 39, captioned an Instagram Reelof the new couple snapping in unison while their outfits changed to the tune of Iniko’s “The King’s Affirmation (Chill Mix)” featuring Reuel Williams.

Masekela, 51, shared the same video but used his own sweet caption.

“Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. [heart emojis] #outkickedthecoverage [wink emoji],” he gushed.

The lovebirds appear to be on vacation, as their getups went from matching paisley robes to matching cheetah-print bathing suits. They also rocked three elegant ensembles that complemented one another.

How cute are they?!