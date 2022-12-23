Pamela Anderson Talks New Documentary & Stolen Tommy Lee Tape in Aftermath of 'Pam & Tommy'

Pamela Anderson is ready to share her side of the story after the release of Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy.’

via Just Jared:

The 55-year-old actress and model and her relationship with Tommy Lee – more specifically their stolen and leaked sex tape – was the focus of a Hulu series starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James earlier this year.

Although it was her story, Pamela did not act as a consultant or reportedly even give her blessing for it to be told.

She’ll get to tell her side of the story in a new Netflix documentary called Pamela, A Love Story, and she shed light on the project and the stolen tape in a new interview.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pamela commented on the tape, seemingly questioning past stories told about it.

“Nobody knew the truth — even I don’t know 100% of what happened,” she told the publication.

She also explained why she was talking about it now: “I think what is most important is to share my human feelings and how much it hurt and how it undeniably defined me moving forward — in my career and my relationships,” she explained.

While Pamela likely wants you to watch her upcoming documentary, she definitely will not be cuing it up on the streaming platform anytime soon.

“The documentary I haven’t seen, and I have no intention of seeing,” she admitted. “I gave full access to my archives and diaries, and I hope that through full transparency, it makes sense to somebody.”

Pamela, A Love Story premieres on Netflix on January 31, 2023.