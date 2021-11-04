Coupled Up? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘Genuinely Affectionate’ on NYC Date Night

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might *actually* be dating — can you believe it?

A source who observed the pair on their second date night in New York City Wednesday exclusively told Page Six, “They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other.”

“But there was no Kravis-style PDA,” the insider added, referencing Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker’s hot-and-heavy antics that even make mom Kris Jenner blush.

We’re told that although Kim, 41, and Davidson 27, were seated together at Zero Bond, they were also joined by a larger group at the table.

“It was a dinner for 10, including Simon Huck, his fiancé, Phil Riportella, and Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban,” a source said Thursday. “A cake was bought out in advance of Simon’s birthday, which is today.”

The group perhaps chose Zero Bond, Manhattan’s A-list private members’ club, as their venue because Kim is good pals with the owner.

Nightlife empresario Scott Sartiano, who is behind the elite restaurant, was Kim’s guest to the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Monday night, where she received the Brand Innovator award and suffered an unfortunate fashion emergency.

Wednesday night was a bit less dramatic, as restaurant sources described the evening as “casual.” Another insider noted, “Kim and Pete were very low-key.”

A separate source told Page Six that Nicky Hilton was hosting a party with Haute Living magazine inside Zero Bond at the same time.

Nicky’s sister, Paris Hilton, who is very close pals with Kim, was not present as she flew out of town hours earlier. We’re told it is unlikely that Kim had a chance to see Nicky.

“Nobody else in the venue saw [Kim and Pete],” a source said.

The party lasted for about two hours, and Kim’s security was posted outside the door “the entire time,” an insider said, adding, “It was a very private dinner.”

Davidson, seen here with his hands in his pockets, wore a green plaid jacket and jeans for his second night out with Kardashian.

Multiple sources then confirmed to Page Six that the entire group left separately at around 10:30 p.m. local time.

An insider shared that Kim departed the dinner with friend and business partner Tracy Romulus and three members of her security team.

“She was happy and smiley,” the source said, noting that Kim’s pals were also in good spirits and seemed “cheery.”

After the dinner, the KKW Beauty CEO went right back to her hotel. We’re told she’ll likely go back to Los Angeles soon because she doesn’t like being away from her kids for too long.

Davidson left the dinner party in a much more discreet way.

A source speculates the “Saturday Night Live” star snuck out of a private exit because he was not seen leaving through the main entrance everyone else used. We learned Wednesday there was a minor scuffle with paparazzi trying to get pictures during arrivals.

Kim and Davidson have been sparking romance rumors ever since they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster ride during a visit to Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., last Friday.

A source told us earlier this week that Davidson arranged a dinner in his hometown of Staten Island for Kim, and another insider told us the reality star is “intrigued” by the “King of Staten Island” star, adding, “She likes him.”

In January, Page Six exclusively broke the news that Kim and Kanye West were divorcing. The estranged couple share 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

Davidson and his most recent ex, “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor, broke up in August after five months of dating.

Kim might just be getting her groove back. We don’t see her settling down with Pete Davidson anytime soon.