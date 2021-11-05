Corey Gamble Celebrates 'Beautiful Queen' Kris Jenner on Her 66th Birthday: 'Love You Deep'

Corey Gamble is showering girlfriend Kris Jenner with love on her 66th birthday.

via People:

Gamble, 40, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram for the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch’s special day. Accompanying a carousel of photos of the pair was a heartfelt message where the business executive raved about his “queen.”

“Happpppppy Birthday my Beautiful Queen!! Love you Deep bab,” Gamble wrote. “Cheers to the best mother & more decades of Love and good health with u @krisjenner.”

On her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared how others have helped celebrate her birthday. The mom of six shared a photo of “gorgeous flowers” pal Sevana Petrosian sent her.

Petrosian also gifted Kris a sparkly Prada bag, which the mother of six called “delicious” and “gorgeous.”

Additionally, Jenner started re-sharing some of the many other tributes loved ones have posted in her honor. Her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, posted a photo of the pair aboard a private jet alongside a loving message.

“Happy birthday to my queen, my best friend, my mommy!!” Kylie, 24, wrote. “There’s not a day that goes by I don’t thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you. You make my world go round!!!!!!”

Khloé Kardashian’s tribute featured several photos from the prank where she pretended to be Kris. “Happy birthday queen @krisjenner,” the 37-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story, jokingly noting how her mother is “always diving for that birthday beverage.”

Sharing a photo of herself as a baby with her mom, Kendall Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story: “Happy birthday legend!”

Jenner shares Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Rob Kardashianand Khloé with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr. She also welcomed daughters Kendall, 26, and Kylie with former spouse Caitlyn Jenner.

The momager has been dating Gamble since 2014. Earlier this year, she told WSJ. Magazine how Gamble has been supportive throughout their relationship.

“He’s the greatest guy, and he’s just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight,” Jenner said in March. “He’s a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him.”

Say what you want about Corey, but in all the years he’s been with Kris he has never been in the headlines for any foolishness. That’s admirable.

