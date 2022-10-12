Cop Who Shot 17-Year-Old in McDonald’s Parking Lot Charged, Teen Still on Life Support [Photo + Video]

The former Texas police officer who shot and critically injured an unarmed 17-year-old who was eating a hamburger in his car last week has been arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Per a report from the Associated Press, 25-year-old James Brennand was still in custody as of Wednesday morning after turning himself in the prior evening. Brennand, who was fired last week, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by public servant.

Erik Contu, 17, was eating inside his car when Brennand (as seen in subsequently shared body cam video) approached and told him to exit. At the time, Brennand claimed, he believed the vehicle was the same one that had “evaded him” the night before. As the car is seen being driven away, the officer fires into the vehicle, hitting Cantu.

When reached for comment by Complex on Wednesday, an attorney for Contu’s family confirmed that the teen remained on life support.

This is James Brennand, SAPD has filed 2 counts of Aggravated Assault by Public Servant against him. Brennand was fired days after shooting a teen in a McDonald's parking lot.

“We have no comment to the former officer’s arrest at this time,” the family said. Our main priority is Erik’s recovery. Erik is still on life support and is non-responsive but his oxygen levels are showing an improvement. We are being patient and optimistic that better health is coming. Please continue to keep Erik in your thoughts and prayers.”

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed Brennand’s arrest when reached for comment. A rep also confirmed that detectives with SAPD’s homicide unit had filed the two aforementioned aggravated assault charges following a criminal investigation.

In a previously released statement following the announcement that Brennand’s employment had been terminated, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the officer’s actions “were not in accordance” with the expectations of the department.

“Swift action was taken by the chief to terminate the officer and I am relieved that this decision is final,” Nirenberg said at the time.