Brandy is currently recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after possibly suffering a seizure.

According to reports, EMS received a call to Brandy’s home around noon on Tuesday. Sources close to the situation say she suffered a seizure and was transported to a local hospital.

It’s unclear what triggered the seizure.

At this time, she’s in the hospital and her parents are with her to support her recovery.

We’re keeping Brandy and the Norwood family in our prayers!

Story developing…