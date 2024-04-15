Controversial TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth Has Died, Family Announces: 'Loved and Lived Fiercely' | lovebscott.com

TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth was known for her famous catchphrase, “You want more, I’ll give you more.”

Roth, a popular TikToker known for weighing in on celebrity gossip and sharing controversial opinions, has died, according to her family.

Roth’s family announced her death on April 15 in a series of posts on social media.

“My daughter Kyle has passed away,” her mother Jacquie Cohen Roth wrote in a LinkedIn post. “She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform.”

Kyle’s mother said her daughter “loved and lived fiercely” in life and that her death will be “understand more in the next few days.”

In a post on Instagram, sister Lindsay Roth said the social media personality died “last week,” but that family doesn’t know what happened yet.

“As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” Lindsay wrote alongside an image of her late sister. “I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts.”

Lindsay added, “i am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now.”

In the comment section of the post, actress Julia Fox wrote about the impact Kyle’s content had on her life, calling her “a ray of sunshine” who she will miss “deeply.”

“I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her,” Fox, 34, wrote. “I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok.”

Laura Feibelman, Kyle’s cousin, said the TikToker “is dearly missed by many” already. In a post on her own Instagram page, she described the social media user, known for her catchphrase “You want more? I’ll give you more,” as “likely the most passionate person I will ever know.”

“Grateful to have visited her across state lines the past few years & she came out to one of my shows when we took this,” she wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a sweet photo of the two cousins.