Report: Crystal Kung Minkoff Will Not Be Returning to Season 14 of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills | lovebscott.com

There’s another alleged Housewife exit.

Crystal Minkoff has not been asked to return to the next season of Bravo’s top reality TV show, The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

The 41-year-old Los Angeles native has been let go by the network before season 14, a source told DailyMail.com on Monday.

‘They don’t want her back because they feel she has done all she can do on the show and she no longer has much to add to the drama, so another contract has not been offered,’ said an insider.

‘They appreciate her contributions to the show, and the parting is not ugly, but it just is time to move on.’

Crystal is not upset, it turns out: ‘She wanted to leave the show for a while, she is sick of all the fighting and hashing things out, it became like a never-ending rollercoaster for her.

‘Plus she wants to focus on her family away from the cameras.’

The cofounder of Real Coco has been married to executive Rob Minkoff since 2007 and together they have two children: a son, Max, and a daughter, Zoe.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Bravo for comment but did not hear back before publishing.

The entrepreneur joined the show on its 11th season and got close to Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, who were her friends before she joined the show.

She was the first Asian-American cast member to be a part of the series.

The University of California, Irvine graduate has also been dealing with anxiety again, the source also said.

‘Sometimes she gets dizzy from all the weird vibes, it can be too much, it can make her feel not as grounded,’ said the source.

‘Her entire family thinks it is time to back away,’ it was added. ‘A recent trip to Japan calmed her down, it was nice to get away from the hectic pace.’

In the past, Crystal has battled with bulimia nervosa and body dysmorphia, she has shared.

‘Rob’s working on a musical. So, we might go to New York for a little bit,’ she said.

Things got rough on the show for Crystal earlier this year.

In January, Crystal was trashed for allegedly bad mouthing the cast, claimed season 13 star Annemarie Wiley.

‘The first time that Crystal and I met was at a mutual friend’s house around the holidays,’ Annemarie said on the show.

‘The first thing that Crystal said to me about this group of women was that you ladies were not intelligent, nobody was educated and you’re very shallow.’

Crystal denied it.

‘Shallow and uneducated? That’s ridiculous!’ said Minkoff.

In a confessional Dorit Kemsley said: ‘You’re nowhere near more educated than the rest us. By the way, child bride, while you were getting married at 12, the rest of us were building businesses, graduating college. Doing things, you know, to educate ourselves.’

In 2021 Minkoff told People it was not easy joining the cast.

‘I was a little bit like a deer in headlights,’ Minkoff said at the time. ‘But all the girls were helpful and sweet. It wasn’t like, “We’re going to try to make you look bad.” It was, “We’ll help you out!”‘

She also told the outlet she was not seeking TV fame.

‘It never occurred to me,’ she said of becoming a star.

‘It made me feel so much better to know that there was someone I could trust,’ said Crystal.

And she felt honored to be the first Asian American in the Housewives franchise.

‘It’s a huge honor and a huge responsibility I feel to represent not only Chinese Americans, but all AAPI,’ she said three years ago. ‘And with the uprise of anti-Asian hate, it’s a collective problem.

‘Sometimes the conversations were challenging,’ added Minkoff. ‘Everyone comes from different perspectives and from different backgrounds. But we have to move the needle. And the more conversations there are, the more understanding.’