Conor McGregor, Rape Accuser on Video Together After Alleged NBA Finals Assault

The woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape was seen on video with the UFC star at a club table just minutes after she says the sexual assault happened.

via: New York Post

Footage obtained by TMZ Sports shows the woman talking with McGregor while holding drinks at a club table inside the arena before McGregor leaves the section.

The video was taken around 12:40 a.m. on June 10, about a half hour or so after the alleged incident.

The purported assault happened after the Miami Heat’s 108-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Ariel Mitchell, the woman’s lawyer, told TMZ Sports the footage shows her client and McGregor were “visibly awkwardly interacting with each other” — something she claims the two were not doing prior to their restroom encounter.

“My client has always stated that there would be video of before and after, and in those videos, she emphasized that the difference in the interactions between them would be visibly noticeable,” Mitchell said. “This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident.”

The video shows the allegations are false, McGregor’s lawyer Barbara R. Llanes said.

“While the claimant’s story has changed yet again, our account of the evening has never changed,” she said. “This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation.”

The incident allegedly took place on a night that McGregor was a part of the in-arena entertainment.

At the same event, he also made headlines for punching the Heat’s mascot.

Earlier video obtained by TMZ Sports showed McGregor and the woman interacting in the club area throughout the evening. In one video, he was seen flexing with her as music blared.

In another, the 34-year-old star is seen allegedly grabbing the woman by her hand and leading her into a bathroom.

According to demand letters from Mitchell, obtained by The Post, the alleged victim was separated from her friend by Heat and NBA security, then forced into a bathroom inside the arena.

McGregor then emerged from a stall and forcibly kissed the woman, who was kept inside the bathroom by security guards that also wouldn’t allow anyone else inside.

McGregor has been adamant that the woman’s claims are “no more than a shakedown.”

The Miami Police Department is investigating the incident.

The woman is seeking settlements with the NBA, the Heat, and McGregor in lieu of litigation, according to the letters.