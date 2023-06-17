Family of Jayland Walker Files Lawsuit Against City of Akron and Police Officers

On June 27, 2022, Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot and killed at the hands of Akron, Ohio police during a traffic stop. Originally, officials believed the young man was shot over 60 times. It was later determined he received 46 gunshot wounds, including one to the face. His death sparked worldwide protests and called for city leaders to issue a state of emergency.

via: USA Today

The Walker family is alleging excessive force and is seeking at least $45 million in damages — which the family said is $1 million for each bullet that struck Walker.

The police killing of Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, sparked weeks of protests in Akron last summer, occasionally leading to clashes between police and demonstrators and damage to several businesses downtown.

“A year has passed since Jayland Walker was violently ripped away from his family and still they have not been able to achieve justice and accountability,” Bobby DiCello, the family’s Cleveland attorney, said in a press release. “We will use the judicial system to ensure that Jayland Walker and his family get the justice they deserve.”

Stephanie Marsh, a spokeswoman for the city, said the city won’t be responding to the lawsuit.

“The City of Akron does not comment on pending litigation, so we won’t be sharing anything at this time,” she said in an emailed response.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed June 27 after he fled from police first in his car and then by foot. He was unarmed but fired a shot out of his window while fleeing.

Eight officers, who said they thought Walker might still be armed, shot Walker. A gun was recovered in Walker’s car after the shooting. Walker had at least 46 entrance wounds, an autopsy found.

A special grand jury recently decided against indicting the officers.