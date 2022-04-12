Comedy Icon Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died.

He was 67.

In a statement from his family, they announced:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

According to Gilbet’s rep, Glenn Schwartz, he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II.

Gilbert leaves behind his wife, Dara, who he married in 2007 and his two kids, Lily and Max.

RIP.