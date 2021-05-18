Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him In Breakup Announcement [Photos]

Mizz Rada has come forward to announce her romantic run with comedian Michael Blackson has abruptly ended.

via: AceShowbiz

Mizz Rada wasted no time to let everyone know that she is back on the market while offering an explanation as to why their romance came to end.

Making use of her Instagram page, Rada gave her followers and Blackson’s fans an update on the status of their relationship on Sunday, May 16. “IG friends, I’m posting because I feel like you all have supported us even though this is my page,” she began her statement which accompanied a picture of her and her ex-boyfriend during their happier time together. “I see his haters spilled over and every time I’m on live or I post something, there is always mention of him.”

While raving about their moments together, the hip-hop model threw a jab at Blackson as she wrote, “It has been a great ride…..although I love him to death, he has internal issues that he needs to work on.” She went on hinting that she called it quits with him because she was “lied to.”

“I am an easy person to deal with but I will not be lied to,” she further stressed. Still, she promised to remain amicable with her ex as adding, “I will always love and support him with all my heart……it’s time for me to move on and love him from afar. Enjoy the Gold Coast….my side beeches and I are moving on #takecare ….”

Blackson himself has not addressed his split from Rada. Their breakup report came just a day after the Ghanaian-American comedian announced his intent to run for president in his homeland in 2024. “I’m going to clean up my act and run for president of Ghana in 4 yrs. No joke. I’m too passionate about my people. Who will vote for me? Let me know now so I won’t waste my time,” he first announced on Twitter on Saturday.

Posting a screenshot of his tweet on Instagram, the 48-year-old added in the caption, “In a year I’ll be canceling TT Tuesday, Twerking Thursday, camel toe Friday and loose coochie Saturdays. Laugh now but I promise I saw a vision today. #MichaelKojoBediakoBlackson for president #2024.”

All the best to these two.