Joe Rogan Roasted for Saying Straight White Men Won’t Be ‘Allowed to Talk’ in the Future [Photos + Video]

Joe Rogan, whose foot would appear to be almost permanently in his mouth, is worried about straight white men not being allowed to talk.

via: New York Post

If the cancel culture crew keeps up its “woke” campaign, men like Joe Rogan are in danger of being silenced forever, Rogan claims.

In an interview with comedian Joe List on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the host lamented at how oppressed the once irreverent comedy scene has become as of late.

“Can you make a good comedy movie anymore, or have they made it so dangerous in terms of being canceled, that comedy movies are no longer something you can do?” Rogan asked.

“You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem,” he proclaimed. “It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to — straight white men are not allowed to talk. Because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history.”

He continued, “It will be, you’re not allowed to go outside. Because so many people were imprisoned for so many …”

Rogan was interrupted by a laughing List. “I’m not joking,” the 53-year-old podcaster said. “It really will get there. It’s that crazy.”

“We just gotta be nice to each other, man. And there’s a lot of people that are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture, and then that becomes their thing. Their thing is calling people out for their privilege, calling people out for their position.”

“It’s f -?- king crazy times,” Rogan concluded, capping off a hot take that spawned a trending topic on Twitter overnight and into Tuesday.

Rogan boasts more than 11 million listeners on his podcast, which was acquired by Spotify to the tune of $100 million last year. Earlier this year, the music streaming platform removed a number of controversial past episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” including interviews with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, disgraced comedian Chris D’Elia and former Breitbart news editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Below, see how the latest Rogantroversy is taking shape:

Can Joe Rogan point to one day in American history where straight white men shut the fuck up? If you start the clock in 1787 they've had roughly 85,500 opportunities to give it a rest for A DAY, and have never ONCE let the goddamn Earth spin without offering an opinion. https://t.co/ZsIwzZnmCT — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 18, 2021

Joe Rogan says that if the Woke Mob wins, straight white men won't be allowed to talk. Straight white men – victims since… [checks every history book] absolutely never. — JRehling (@JRehling) May 18, 2021

joe rogan’s grift is a microcosm of US foreign policy 1. create a threat that doesn’t exist 2. capitalize off of it https://t.co/b53DYwm7Qm — hyper relevisation (@Eve6) May 18, 2021

Joe Rogan made his comments about straight white men not being able to talk due to 'woke culture' on his podcast which was acquired by Spotify in a $100m deal, that has 11 million listeners per episode and lets him talk about literally anything https://t.co/sHnBFi5tc3 — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) May 18, 2021

someone pay me as much as joe rogan to shut the fuck up. i will do it. i promise. https://t.co/wTEET5EUf9 — scaachi (@Scaachi) May 18, 2021

I never knew Joe Rogan was, well, like this. He seemed okay when he hosted that show where people ate bugs. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 17, 2021

Joe Rogan: "White men are being silenced!"

Everyone else: pic.twitter.com/1a34neGq9i — Bethany Black ????? twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) May 18, 2021

I met a man who told me he doesn’t know anything about Joe Rogan beyond fear factor. I’ve never been more aroused. — Mala (@mala_munoz) May 18, 2021