Columbus Short Arrested for Domestic Violence...Again

Columbus Short has been arrested for domestic violence again.

According to police, they responded to a call on Wednesday night from a home in San Fernando Valley. There was a verbal argument between Columbus and his wife that allegedly became physical.

When police arrived, Columbus said his wife punched him in the face — though he had no visible markings.

Cops say they then spoke to his wife and noticed a minor injury — so Columbus was arrested for felony domestic violence.

Back in 2018, Columbus was arrested for domestic violence and ended up pleading no contest and serving 34 days behind bars.

At the time of that arrest, he was already on probation for a bar fight in 2014.

For this latest arrest, Columbus spent about 12 hours in jail before posting a $50K bond.

He has yet to be charged.