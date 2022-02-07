Remy Ma Speaks on Possibility of Reconciling with Nicki Minaj [Video]

Remy Ma is clearing the air.

via: Revolt

During the chat, a TMZ reporter pointed out that the Queen crafter recently made up with the City Girls and asked Remy if she’d be willing to do the same.

“I don’t have any issues with anybody,” the New York native responded. “I’ve been chillin.”

As reported by REVOLT, Nicki recently revealed that she turned down a collaboration opportunity with the City Girls after learning that the Miami-bred rap duo made negative remarks about her in interviews and online.

“… A few years ago I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at the time about them… I was thinking about jumping on a record — one of their records that was out at the time. And then social media happened,” Nicki explained on “The Morning Hustle.”

“You know, people will say something about someone, an artist… The thing is, whenever you post something on the internet, it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview, it’s there forever,” she continued, adding, “Why would I work with someone that doesn’t like me?”

However, after her appearance on “The Morning Hustle,” Nicki revealed that she had a “great convo” with City Girls about the issue and said they were ready to “move on and make new memories.”

Later on, City Girls’ Yung Miami revealed what she learned from the situation.

“Be careful of the things you say ’cause it might catch up with you one day,” she explained. “I would tell my younger self to just stop trolling, stop being childish, grow up and be mindful of the things you say because everybody is human.”

Watch Remy’s chat with TMZ below.