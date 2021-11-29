Colton Underwood Admits He Put Ex Cassie Randolph ‘Through Hell’ [Video]

In a trailer for his upcoming Netflix series “Coming Out Colton,” the former star of “The Bachelor” addresses his ugly treatment of ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who filed a restraining order against him last year after he was accused of stalking her before she decided to have it lifted.

via: Page Six

“I put a poor girl through hell of my own insecurities,” the former “Bachelor” lead, 29, says in the trailer, which dropped Monday.

Underwood chose Randolph, 26, as his Season 23 winner in late 2018, and the two continued dating until they announced their breakup in May 2020.

Randolph got a restraining order against Underwood in September of that year for allegedly stalking her. She dropped the order less than two months later.

The trailer teases that the former football player and his family will discuss his post-breakup behavior and the restraining order.

“Cassie filed a restraining order against you. You went off the rails,” Underwood’s dad, Scott, tells him in the clip.

Underwood himself then tells his mom, Donna, “I was starting to hurt other people outside of just myself.”

One of the reality star’s friends also sits down with him and tells him, “What you put her through was bulls–t,” seemingly referencing Randolph.

In another scene, the “Bachelorette” alum meets with a church official to discuss his coming out and past actions.

“You want to sit down and apologize to make yourself feel better,” the official tells him. “The best thing you can do is face up to what you’ve done and find out who the hell you are.”

The docuseries follows Underwood’s life both before and after he shocked Bachelor Nation when he came out as gay in April. At the time, Underwood apologized to Randolph.

“I would like to say sorry for how things ended,” Underwood said in a “Good Morning America” interview. “I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices.”

Underwood added that despite him being gay, he really did love her.

“It made it more confusing for me. I loved everything about her,” he said. “I wish that I would’ve been courageous enough to fix myself before breaking anyone else.”

“Coming Out Colton” premieres Friday on Netflix.