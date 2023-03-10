Colin Kaepernick On White Adoptive Parents’ “Problematic” Responses To Him Embracing Blackness [Video]

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick accused his White adoptive parents of perpetuating racism in their household in an interview with CBS’ Adriana Diaz on Thursday.

via: HotNewHipHop

As his supporters continue to fight for an opportunity for Colin Kaepernick to return to the NFL, the footballer’s schedule has been stacked. Not only has he helped thousands through his charity work, but Kaepernick has also been working on a new graphic novel. Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game is an effort he partnered with Eve L. Ewing to complete. The book is about Kaepernick’s life before becoming a football star and details his struggles with his identity.

Kaepernick has spoken at length about his youth and growing up as a biracial adoptee with white parents. “You know, very similar to the messaging of the book is I don’t have control over all of these situations,” he said on CBS Mornings. “But I control how I respond to it, I control how I prepare for it, and I’m a believer that in doing that, good things will happen.”

The world watched as the “Take a Knee” activist’s career crumbled for not standing for America’s National Anthem. It didn’t sway Kaepernick’s vision, and his tendency to shy away from the spotlight helped to keep him balanced. He’s no stranger to a bit of pushback, as he explained about his parents. There were times when he still wanted to celebrate his Blackness while navigating being in predominately white environments. This wasn’t always welcomed.

“I know my parents loved me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through. I think it was important to show, ‘No, this can happen in your own home.’ And how do we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated.” At the time, he was shining in baseball. Kaepernick added, “There were a lot more Black people in football. I was like, ‘Oh, I found some community here.’”

Colin Kaepernick says that being raised by white adoptive parents was problematic. pic.twitter.com/s3rCrZj6Nq — 3sidedstory ?? (@3sidedstory) March 9, 2023

In the graphic novel, Kaepernick also details an experience with his mother. When he began emulating sports stars he admired, it was difficult for him to explain styles and trends. Kaepernick recalled seeing Allen Iverson wearing cornrows and wanting to be like him. His mother questioned what “rolls” he was interested in, calling the hairstyle unprofessional. Kaepernick even claimed she referred to him as a “little thug.”

Meanwhile, keep an eye out for Kaepernick’s next project. He says it’s a documentary that goes into his “Take a Knee” protest that sparked worldwide attention. He further revealed that the film would premiere on Netflix and boasts Spike Lee as director. Check out more from Colin Kaepernick above.