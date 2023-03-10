Nicki Minaj Says Female Rappers' Labels Pay for 'Nicki Diss Tweets'

Nicki Minaj believes records labels of other female rappers are paying money for social media posts dissing the Queen MC.

The comments were made during a listening session of the Pinkprint rapper’s latest song “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” on the Stationhead app.

During a conversation with Rah Ali, Nicki didn’t shy away from criticizing the state of the rap game while exposing her rivals’ alleged shady practices.

“As you rap and you write, you get better. And you get better every day,” she said. “I think the thing is, now, because of the … micowaveability of TikTok artist getting deals, Instagram people getting likes or Twitter people… girls’ labels and management companies paying for viral tweets and paying for Nicki diss tweets and all that.”

She added: “So now, it’s kinda like, if I don’t remind them that we’re actually here to rap, who will? And then, on top of that, don’t ever put me in the same muthafucking sentence. Don’t use my name for any examples. You have to write your verses, period. And I say that with love because I think that now people are feeling pressure of having to, I don’t know, do things fast.”

Nicki also revealed that “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” isn’t the lead single off her forthcoming album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2018’s Queen.

“‘Red Ruby [Da Sleeze],’ I dropped it as a itty-bitty just something,” she said. “’Cause I know it’s gon’ go off on tour, it’s gon’ go off on y’all. It’s just rapping. But the album, obviously, I have to drop my official single for the album. ‘Red Ruby’ is not the official single for the album.”

This is far from the first time Nicki Minaj has criticized ghostwriters. Ahead of “Red Ruby Da Sleaze”‘s release on March 3, Nicki hyped up the track on Instagram by pushing back against the ghostwriting allegations that have dogged her for years.

“Tmrw night,” she wrote alongside a photo of her lying on a dining table full of Asian cuisine while rocking Chun-Li-style hairbuns. “Ghostwriters all around the world are scrambling Just watch. Nicki still on hiatus. This [email protected] right her tho? She outside.”

While the “Starships” hitmaker has often been forced to push back against ghostwriting allegations, she most recently did so unprompted in 2021, reminding her supporters that the writers’ names included on her projects are in regards to ad-libs and other small contributions.

“Songs I wrote the rap AND the hook to,” Minaj tweeted before listing off four of her biggest singles, including “High School,” “Beez In The Trap” and “Moment 4 Life.” “Probably the whole pink Friday album. Most of my album cuts on my albums. These I’m naming r singles. Other ‘writers’ names’ are added for sampling, adlibs, feature, production, etc.”

The Barbz leader most famously came for Ransom in 2013 after he dissed her pen game on the track “Man Alone.”

Nicki was quick to bite back, telling TMZ at the time: “I’m not even a man and n-ggas got my dick in they mouth. I slaughter these n-ggas. Period.”