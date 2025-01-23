Home > NEWS

Coi Leray Hints She Was Cheated On Following Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Suspect by Trippie Redd

BY: Walker

Published 30 seconds ago

Coi Leray, who recently announced her pregnancy, has hinted at boyfriend Trippie Redd cheating on her.

The rapper posted on X, sharing the words, “nothing worse than being cheated on,” and added that she “wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy.”

Advertisement

In a recent update, Leray also revealed that she’s expecting her first child with rapper Trippie Redd, saying, “I’m a rock star mommy. We ready for 2025.”

Though Leray didn’t go into specifics about the cheating allegations, fans are speculating that Redd might have been involved.

Leray and Redd started dating in 2019, but their relationship ended publicly.

After their breakup, Redd released a song titled “Leray,” which was seen as a message to her.

Advertisement

Leray later shared her thoughts on the song, admitting that her initial reaction was one of confusion and frustration. “At first, no, I didn’t like it. It felt like, what the hell? I always thought we had something real beyond the music,” she said in an interview. “I was thinking, if you have something to say, let’s talk about it face-to-face. I just felt like I was being used for clickbait.”

Since then, the two have circled back to each other.

via: Hot97

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Boosie Begs Donald Trump To Dismiss His Gun Charge: “I Was Targeted”

By: Walker
NEWS

Costco Defends its Diversity Policies as Other US Companies Scale Theirs Back

By: Walker
NEWS

Bow Wow & Ex-NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Have Heated Exchange Over “Biggest From Ohio” Claim

By: Walker
NEWS

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Son Trace Says He and His Sisters Are “Genuinely Worried” About Their Dad

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón Becomes The First Openly Trans Person Ever Nominated For An Acting Oscar

By: Walker
NEWS

Barry Michael Cooper, Visionary Behind ‘New Jack City,’ ‘Sugar Hill,’ and ‘Above the Rim,’ Dead at 66

By: Walker
NEWS

1 Student Killed, Another Wounded in Nashville High School Cafeteria Shooting; Shooter Dead

By: Walker
NEWS

Oscars 2025: See the Full List of Nominees

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Accuser for Exposing Alleged Sex Tapes with Celebrities

By: Walker
NEWS

Not Backing Down! Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde Responds to President Trump’s Apology Demand Over Sermon [Video]

By: LBS STAFF