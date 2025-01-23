Coi Leray Hints She Was Cheated On Following Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Suspect by Trippie Redd

BY: Walker Published 30 seconds ago

Coi Leray, who recently announced her pregnancy, has hinted at boyfriend Trippie Redd cheating on her.

The rapper posted on X, sharing the words, “nothing worse than being cheated on,” and added that she “wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy.”

Advertisement

In a recent update, Leray also revealed that she’s expecting her first child with rapper Trippie Redd, saying, “I’m a rock star mommy. We ready for 2025.”

Though Leray didn’t go into specifics about the cheating allegations, fans are speculating that Redd might have been involved.

Leray and Redd started dating in 2019, but their relationship ended publicly.

After their breakup, Redd released a song titled “Leray,” which was seen as a message to her.

Advertisement

Leray later shared her thoughts on the song, admitting that her initial reaction was one of confusion and frustration. “At first, no, I didn’t like it. It felt like, what the hell? I always thought we had something real beyond the music,” she said in an interview. “I was thinking, if you have something to say, let’s talk about it face-to-face. I just felt like I was being used for clickbait.”

Since then, the two have circled back to each other.

via: Hot97