Coi Leray Accuses 1801 Records Head of ‘Trying to Take Over My Life and Ruin My Career’

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Coi Leray aired out her frustrations with Billy Jones of 1801 Records on Instagram for allegedly “trying to take over my life and ruin my career.”

Leray has put her music career on hold due to an alleged contract dispute with a defunct record label. A series of explosive claims shared on Instagram intensified the conflict.

The “No More Parties” rapper made it clear on Tuesday (October 22) that she’s unwilling to release new music until the situation is resolved, accusing 1801 Records and a man named Billy J of trying to sabotage her career.

Advertisement

Leray revealed her frustration and despair, explaining how the years-long legal battle has taken a toll on her mental health.

“I’ve been silent for so long,” she wrote in one of her Instagram posts. “Y’all don’t understand how depressed this situation has made me. I’m beyond tired of fighting!” Leray alleges that Billy J is the only person still holding her back, even though the company no longer exists.

Switching between Instagram Stories and her main feed, she directly addressed Billy J, accusing him of trying to keep her tied to a contract despite the dissolution of 1801 Records. “Billy is the only person trying to hold on,” she wrote. “1801 isn’t even a company anymore! Kmack wants nothing to do with him. Everyone who was involved with 1801 has moved on.”

Advertisement

Leray went on to describe the production deal she signed with 1801 as the “worst” she’s ever encountered, revealing her determination to fight for her freedom from the contract. “I will not release any new music until this is resolved,” she declared. She also alleged that a shady lawyer had misled her about the terms of the deal, further complicating her legal struggle.

“Five years ago, I signed that deal when I was 21,” she wrote, adding that she had been pressured into using a lawyer provided by the label who failed to properly explain the terms. “I’m so depressed by this, and I will never drop another record until I’ve fought with every bone in my body to get this man out of my life.”

In her posts, Leray pointed to Billy J as the source of the ongoing dispute, claiming that his business partners, including Kmack, have long since moved on. “Kmack has been done with this and wants to part ways, but Billy J is holding on. Their lawyer is fighting for no reason, and they aren’t even a company anymore.”

Adding to the drama, Leray shared messages from other artists who have experienced similar issues with Billy J, suggesting that the situation extends beyond just her. She also referenced her recent departure from Republic Records for Island Records, citing creative differences over her artistic direction.

Advertisement

“I’m not with Republic anymore; I’m on Island,” she said earlier this year. “Republic wanted pop hits, some Taylor Swift/Ariana Grande stuff, but I work at my own pace and on my own terms.”

As the conflict continues, Leray’s frustration is palpable, and her fans will be watching closely to see how this dispute unfolds and whether she can reclaim her artistic freedom.

via: Hot97

Coi Leray attacks former record label boss: "This guy has been trying to ruin my career" pic.twitter.com/YC6X2lqvAk — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 23, 2024

Advertisement