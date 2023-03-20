Coco Jones Mistook E-40 for Busta Rhymes: 'I Was Mortified!' [Video]

Everybody makes mistakes, and Coco Jones is no exception. The 25-year-old revealed an embarrassing moment where she mistook E-40 for Busta Rhymes at the Roc Nation Brunch.

via: HipHopDX

According to the Bel-Air actress, when she ran into who she thought was Busta Rhymes at the RocNation Brunch last month, she immediately jumped at the opportunity to ask what he thought of her performance of his ‘Look At Me Now’ verse during an appearance on Wild ‘n Out.

“So I go up to him and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, You had just seen my freestyle of your [verse] on Wild ‘n Out?’” Jones told the hosts of The Breakfast Club on Friday (March 17). “And he was like, ‘Yeah…’ And I’m like, ‘Remember? [Recites part the ‘Look At Me Now’ verse], you know?’ And he was like, ‘That’s good shawty, that’s good.’

“I walk away,” Coco Jones continued, “and I’m also looking up the lyrics to ‘Look At Me Now,’ ’cause I’m thinking, ‘That wasn’t right, something was off.’ So I’m looking it up, and I’m sayin’, ‘Busta Rhymes… who was that?’ And my manager goes, ‘Girl, that’s E-40.’ I was so mortified.”

While she was catapulted into the spotlight by her role as Hilary Banks on the dramatic Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot, Coco Jones has been receiving more and more attention for her vocal skills as well.

Just this month, the 25-year-old has been announced as part of the lineup on no less two high-profile festivals.

On March 1, the Broccoli City Festival announced the lineup for its 2023 edition. Jones will appear alongside Kodak Black, GloRilla, the City Girls, Ice Spice, Mariah the Scientist, Lola Brooke, Chloe Bailey, and more, with Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brent Faiyaz all set to deliver headlining performances.

The festival will take place July 15-16 at Washington D.C.’s RFK Stadium Festival Grounds, and general admission tickets, along with VIP options, will be on sale Friday (March 3) at 10 a.m. ET via the festival’s official website.

The following week, Coco Jones was listed among the supporting talent set to join Lauryn Hill and Jeezy at Mary J. Blige‘s Strength of a Woman Festival this year.

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul’s festival — named after her 2017 album — is set to return to State Farm Arena in Atlanta on May 12 and May 13.