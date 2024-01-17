Coachella 2024 Lineup Announced: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt to Headline

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s full lineup has been revealed. This comes after we reported who were headlining the festival a few weeks ago.

via: Variety

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator and No Doubt will headline the 2024 Coachella festival, promoters Goldenvoice announced on Tuesday. The lineup poster appears below.

Also on the list are Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Sublime, Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, Victoria Monet, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Justice, Deftones and Lil Yachty, with big looks for rising artists like Bizarrap, Khruangbin and others. The 23rd installment of the festival takes place at its home at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif., on the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Those who purchased tickets for the 2023/2022 festival have early access to passes during the loyalty presale starting Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. PT. The general presale begins Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. PT.

YouTube returns in 2023 as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on the festival’s official YouTube channel.

This year marks the third with a curious fourth headlining slot at the bottom of the festival poster, which gives the artist headliner billing — via the all-important font-size heirarchy — but without a a specific date; the first three headliners top the bills for each of the festival’s three days. Its meaning has never been fully clear: At first it seemed that the billing was either a late-night dance slot or sort of insurance headliner in case one of the main headliners pulled out (which ended up being the case with Swedish House Mafia in 2022, who took over the Sunday-night slots with the Weeknd when Kanye West canceled just days before the festival). However, last year, when Frank Ocean pulled out of the second weekend after his controversial headlining slot during the first, his place was taken by Blink-182 while Harris played late-night DJ sets. This year, with veteran alt-rock act No Doubt in that position, the significance is even more confusing.

Sources say that Dua Lipa and Shakira, both of whom have new albums on the way in 2024, were also in contention to headline; Lipa reportedly bowed out because the timing did not work, while festival organizers reportedly passed on Shakira.

D.A.N.C.E Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024