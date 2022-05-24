City Girls Argue They ‘Could Do Conscious Rap’ If They Wanted To — They Just Don’t Want To [Video]

If there is one thing a rap fan will do, it’s criticizing female rappers for outlandish standards they refuse to hold anyone else to. Case in point: City Girls, the fun-loving Miami duo whose music is all about living the high life on someone else’s dime and turning up in the streets, has gotten more than their fair share of criticism that their music isn’t deep enough. While this echoes complaints that other women in hip-hop have made that they aren’t taken seriously enough as artists, City Girls defended themselves in a new interview.

via: HotNewHipHop

Several icons in the genre have co-signed City Girls and they’re a leading force on Quality Control Music’s roster, but their style and delivery have often been criticized. JT and Yung Miami caught up with Complex to discuss their careers and social media moments, and JT addressed people’s opinions about their places in Rap.

In the clip from the extensive interview, JT recognizes that there are certain attributes in pop culture that were derived from City Girls.

“I feel like a lot of times, people tend to forget and try to discredit us and say we make bad music,” she said. “And I never, ever, ever feel like that. I feel like everything we put out is fun and is a bop. It’s not conscious rap, but I could definitely do a conscious rap. But I feel like our music is for freedom and fun and partying and to make women feel good and to pop they sh*t.”

“So, a lot of people don’t say that it’s real Rap, but music is to express yourself.” We can only imagine what a conscious record from City Girls would sound like, but JT recently spoke openly about how her stint in prison shifted her perspective.

You can check out their interview in full below.