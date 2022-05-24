Some Nerve: Alec Baldwin Weighs In on United Airlines Fight Video, Says Airline Employee Had 'an Expectation of Safety'

Alec Baldwin reacted to a now-viral video showing former NFL player Brendan Langley beating up a United Airlines worker at a ticketing counter.

If you recall, Alec shot and killed a woman while on the set of ‘Rust’ earlier this year.

While Langley was later arrested for assault, the unnamed airline employee was hospitalized and ultimately terminated.

TMZ noted that the airline employee might have been the one to make the first move, but Baldwin disagreed in online statements.

Baldwin, 64, commented on the altercation, according to a post by the Instagram page the Shade Room, calling the United Airlines worker a “victim.”

“The guy working at the airport is the victim. He came to work to do a job,” Baldwin wrote. “The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of workplace abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility. This a – – hole who hit this guy should be put on a no-fly list.”

Baldwin’s comments come after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film “Rust.” New Mexico, the site of the filming, fined the movie production company to the tune of nearly $137,000, the maximum fine, for firearms safety failures.

The video showed the NFL player and United Airlines employee engaging in a physical altercation.

People in the Shade Room’s comment section were quick to jab at Baldwin’s remarks, telling him to “sit this one out.”

“That privilege goes crazy,” the Essence Instagram account wrote.

“Sir, you shot and killed someone at YOUR workplace. Please sit this one out,” Wendy Osefo chimed in.

The fight got violent and Langley pushed the airline employee into the counter and onto the floor.

While the actor has denied responsibility for the shooting, but the sheriff leading the investigation said Baldwin is “not off the hook” from criminal charges.

“What we had, based on our investigators’ findings, was a set of obvious hazards to employees regarding the use of firearms and management’s failure to act upon those obvious hazards,” the bureau chief for occupational safety, Bob Genoway, told Associated Press.

