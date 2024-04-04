Cîroc Reportedly Doesn't Want to Replace Diddy With 50 Cent as Brand Ambassador Despite Rumors | lovebscott.com

Despite recent reports that Cîroc was looking to replace its brand ambassador Diddy with 50 Cent, who has been relentlessly trolling the Bad Boy Records founder, a new report reveals the vodka brand is doing no such thing.

via: AceShowbiz

Sources connected to the vodka brand tell TMZ there’s no truth to the rumor that said Ciroc wanted to lure Fiddy. People in 50 Cent’s team are also shutting down the report, saying that he is too busy with his own Sire Spirits brand.

50 Cent himself has reacted to the rumor via his Instagram page. On Wednesday, April 3, he posted a screenshot of the headline and wrote in the caption, “Good morning people start the day off with positive energy, and make what your heart desires happen. QGTM,” before tagging his own booze brands, Branson Cognac.

It was Media Take Out which previously reported that Ciroc Vodka has been searching for a new brand leader since Diddy parted ways with the company in 2023 following a legal dispute. Citing an alleged high level executive at the company, it claimed that the company was keen on offering 50 Cent a massive paycheck, up to $100 million, to lure him into a deal.

“Back in 2007, 50 Cent was our initial top choice as brand ambassador. But Diddy came in and stole the deal away,” the source claimed. “Many in the company always thought that 50 would be the better fit.”

“50 promotes the brands he’s with in every way. Look at his tweets of IG posts, they always end with the companies he’s promoting,” the so-called insider added, noting that “to get Diddy to promote was like pulling teeth. 50 Cent is really the perfect partner.”

While realizing that making 50 Cent sign a deal with the brand won’t be easy as he already has a liquor company he owns, the source insisted, “We’re going to have to work to get it done.”