Ciara Signs New Deal with Republic Records, Readies New Single 'Jump' Out July 8

Ciara has been teasing her new single “Jump” for quite some time — and now we have a release date.

Not only is Ciara preparing to release “Jump” on July 8, the single marks her first release since signing a new deal with Republic Records.

via Billboard:

“I am thrilled to partner with Uptown/Republic Records through my own label imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment,” Ciara says in a press statement. “[Republic co-president] Wendy [Goldstein] and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting new chapter in my career. I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists.”

“Jump” will mark Ciara’s first new music since 2020, following her 2019 album Beauty Marks, which she independently released through Beauty Marks Entertainment. Ciara’s first Republic/Uptown full-length will be her eighth career album, following prolonged stints with LaFace and Epic prior to the launch of Beauty Marks.

“I’ve been a fan of Ciara forever,” adds Goldstein. “Working with her has been a dream, and she’s making some of the most powerful, undeniable, and innovative music of her entire career now. This is an incredible creative chapter for her, and we’re all excited to be part of it.”

“In terms of our generation, Ciara is a G.O.A.T.,” says Saint Harraway, Republic Records/Uptown Records executive vp of A&R. “She’s inspired countless artists and continues to captivate audiences worldwide. It’s an honor to be able to work with her on this next season.”

To date, Ciara has scored four top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including the 2006 chart-topping sophomore album Ciara: The Evolution. She’s also notched eight top 10 Hot 100 singles, including No. 1 debut single “Goodies” with Petey Pablo in 2004, “1, 2 Step” with Missy Elliott, “Oh” featuring Ludacris and “Love Sex Magic” featuring Justin Timberlake.

You can pre-save “Jump” featuring Coast Contra here.