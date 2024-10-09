Ciara Says She Knew Russell Wilson Was ‘The One’ After Their First Date [Video]

BY: Walker Published 14 mins ago

It didn’t take long for R&B singer Ciara to realize that her now-husband, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, was “the one.”

In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Goodies singer said she knew her NFL hubby was the one after their first date.

“From day one, we sat down, we talked. It’s so funny, ’cause we always laugh about the first time we met. We were talking too long and having such a good time and in such great conversation, we forgot to eat.”

Clarkson responded saying she would never forget toe at to which the singer replied, “I don’t ever forget to eat either!”

“After the first time we met, we both did the same thing. He told his friend on the elevator going down, ‘She’s the one,’ and I called my best friend [Yolonda Frederick], who was my matron of honor, my makeup artist for legitimately 24 years, my best friend, right, and I said, ‘Yoli, I don’t want to jinx anything, but I think…’ and she goes, ‘He’s the one,’ and I go, ‘Yessss.’”

The couple are almost at their ten-year milestone seeing as they met in 2015 and wasted no time to make things official; they were married by 2016. By 2017 the couple had given birth to their first child together, Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017 and then Win Harrison Wilson was born in 2020. The latest edition of the Wilson family, Amora Princess Wilson, was born in December 2023.

Wilson’s love story has been a prayer point for fans over the past almost decade considering the singer went from leaving an engagement to rapper Future to Wilson who dotes over her and seems to be a stellar stepfather to her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she had with the rapper during their relationship.

Earlier this year, in February, the NFL player said God told him Future would be his responsibility when he first met the now 10-year-old. During a chat with Brandon Marshall on his “I Am Athlete” podcast, the Denver Broncos quarterback said,

“I remember leaving that night and God saying, ‘This child is going to be your responsibility,’” the footballer said. He said he then asked God, “You sure this is what you want me to do?”

God purportedly answered, “Son, this is for you.”

During the interview with Kelly Clarkson, Ciara said Wilson has always been a hands-on dad with her eldest son.

She said he “jumped right in, changed the diapers” with baby Future. She added, “He just always has been, since day one, one to jump in and be about that life, go to the teacher-parent conferences, he’s into every detail, he’s making sure the sports and the gymnastics and everything is lined up.”

via: Essence

You can watch the clip below.

