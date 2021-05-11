Ciara and Russell Wilson Ink First-Look Amazon Deal

Russell Wilson and Ciara are getting into the film and television production business with Amazon Studios.

via: THR

The retail giant and streamer has inked Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson and Grammy-winning singer-actress Ciara to a first-look deal. Under the pact, the married duo will develop and produce scripted series and films via their Why Not You Productions for the company.

“We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios,” the couple said in a joint statement Tuesday. “They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

Wilson is heading into his 10th season as the quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks. He led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2013. Off the field, he launched a lifestyle brand, Good Man Brand, and has a number of endorsements. He formed the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit where Ciara is also a board member, to focus on motivating and empowering young kids.

Ciara has sold more than 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide. Her “Level Up” video has more than 300 million views and is certified platinum. She launched Beauty Marks Entertainment as a platform for music, media, film, fashion, philanthropy and more.

“Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo — both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures, and shared dedication to philanthropy,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”

The Wilsons join a roster of talent with first-look deals at Amazon including Lizzo, Margot Robbie, Forest Whitaker, Connie Britton, Michael B. Jordan, Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and several others.

Wilson and Ciara are repped by CAA and Untitled.

One thing the Russells are going to do is get a bag. Congrats Ciara and Russell.