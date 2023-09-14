Ciara Bursts Out Laughing When Asked About Co-Parenting with Future [Video]

Ciara and Future share a child, legally and biologically speaking.

via: Vibe

While having a sit-down with The Shade Room, the Grammy-winner was asked the question, “What is co-parenting like for you?” to which Ciara began hysterically laughing — leaving the reaction as her answer.

See the clip below.

Ciara was engaged to the Grammy-winning rapper back in 2013 after dating for a year. In 2014, the entertainers welcomed their son, Future Zahir, before calling it quits in the same year due to cheating allegations on Future’s end.

Since then, both musicians have moved on as Ciara has married Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, with whom she shares two children with and one on the way. The couple’s children includes: daughter Sienna, 6, and a son, Win, 3. Wilson has also took on responsibility in helping raise young Future as well.

As the couple awaits their next bundle of joy, Wilson recently shared maternity photos ahead of his upcoming season with the Broncos.

“The Wilson’s 5 (+ 1) 2023 Training Camp – Year 12,” he captioned the adorable photo of their family dressed in Broncos gear.

Ciara first revealed that she was expecting baby No. 4 last month.

The 37-year-old posted a monochromatic video to Instagram on Aug. 8 with her posing and dancing next to a pool, showcasing her baby bump. In the background she included her and Chris Brown’s latest single, “How We Roll.”

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart, I’m your rib,” she captioned the video with lyrics from the song.

Take a look at Ciara speaking on co-parenting with Future above, as well as her maternity reveal.