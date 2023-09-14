Footage of Jonathan Majors Breaking Up Random Fight Between High School Girls Released

Jonathan Majors was on the scene and ready to step in when two high school girls started fighting earlier this week — and now there’s footage of his acts.

via TMZ:

TMZ obtained the video showing 2 female students trading serious blows Monday afternoon at Hollywood High School, which happens to be directly across the street from an In-N-Out … and that’s how Jonathan got involved.

The actor was grabbing lunch when he saw the girls, and decided to rush into the middle of the melee to rip the girls apart, urging them to calm down and telling them it isn’t worth it to fight.

Majors is obviously a lot bigger than both of the combatants, but that doesn’t slow them down, as they continued attacking each other even while he was in the middle. Eventually, he gets them fully pulled apart and gets the situation under control.

Unclear where school faculty was during the brawl, but it’s a good thing Majors decided to step in. We’re told after the video cut, both girls went their separate ways.

We spoke to Jonathan in West Hollywood hours after the fight, and he told us he just wanted to make sure those involved didn’t get hurt, and hoped the girls were doing ok after what went down.

Majors is still in the middle of a legal fight with his ex-girlfriend, who’s accusing him of getting violent during a night out in NYC. He’s actually due back in court Friday for that case.

Watch footage of the moment below.