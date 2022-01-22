Christina Aguilera Vows To Always Support Britney Spears Two Months After Red Carpet Snub [Video]

Christina Aguilera spoke out in support of Britney Spears this week, just two months after refusing to discuss the singer’s conservatorship in a red carpet interview.

via: AceShowbiz

Just two months after being called out by her childhood co-star following her refusal to speak about the controversial conservatorship battle, the “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker has made it clear that she always supports the “Toxic” singer.

“I will always be here to reach out to,” the 41-year-old singer said during an interview with “The Enrique Santos Show”, which was released on Friday, January 21. She added, “I love, you know, being able to connect like that with other women … it’s very important, now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens and that we always feel unified.”

Christina also said that she “would love to [speak to Britney].” She went on stressing that she “would always be open to that.” However, she noted that Britney’s conservatorship “is a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of [turn] about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for.”

“I couldn’t be happier for her,” Christina admitted. The Grammy-winning artist also highlighted that “every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit.”

Christina, who first appeared on “The Mickey Mouse Club” with Britney in 1993, told host Enrique Santos that “growing up in this business can be freakin’ crazy.” She elaborated, “If anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I.”

Prior to this, Christina was called out by Britney after Christina refused to speak about Britney’s 13-year conservatorship during a red carpet interview at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards. “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!” the “…Baby One More Time” hitmaker stated in a November Instagram post. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!!”

To be fair, Christina previously showed support for #FreeBritney movement. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” so Christina tweeted last June alongside a throwback picture of them. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

