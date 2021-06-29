Christina Aguilera Slams ‘Unacceptable’ Treatment of Britney Spears [Photos]

Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears were young co-stars who became icons of the 1990s music scene, where they were often portrayed as rivals. Now Aguilera has declared her support for her old peer over the latter’s public conservatorship battle.

via: Page Six

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” begins the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story on Monday night.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

Aguilera, 40, continued, “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.”

Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship — put in place following her public meltdown in 2007 — reached new levels of visibility last week when the star gave an impassioned speech against her situation in court. The 39-year-old called the legal arrangement “abusive” and said that although she wants to get married and have a baby, she has been forbidden from removing an IUD.

“While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation — all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media,” Aguilera continued. “The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

Aguilera finished her message, “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Aguilera — along with Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling — first met Spears in 1993 when the future stars joined “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” in its sixth season on the Disney Channel. The two women wound up on the top of the pop heap by the late 1990s and early 2000s, occasionally sharing the stage, as they memorably did with Madonna during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Since Spears spoke in court last week against her conservatorship, stars including Timberlake, Rose McGowan, Wendy Williams and Andy Cohen — along with Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears — have lent their voices in support of the “Circus” songstress.

