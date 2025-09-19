Home > MUSIC

The Grindr Bloop Goes Xtina — Christina Aguilera Lends Her Voice to Grindr Notifications

Published 58 minutes ago

Christina Aguilera in front of a sign for the Burlesque Musical premiere
For years, Grindr has been an iconic dating app for the gays, theys, and anyone in the LGBTQIA+ community to find a partner. As such, the “bloop” sound for in-app notifications is an integral part of the Grindr experience.

You’d be hard-pressed to find any reason to give it a glow-up. But if anyone were going to do it, it might as well be Christina Aguilera. The Grammy-winning artist has long been championed as a gay anthem legend, with plenty in the community leaning on her songs to feel their most queer. Now, she’s fully embracing her queer icon status by taking over the Grindr bloop. It’s a collab you never knew you needed, and we’re already obsessed. Here’s how Xtina can grace your Grindr notifications and DMs for a limited time.

Christina Aguilera’s voice is now a part of Grindr notifications.

On Sept. 15, 2025, the official Grindr blog announced that the app is partnering with Christina Aguilera to celebrate her appearance at the 2025 Portola Music Festival. The festival will take place in San Francisco between Saturday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 21.

The post states, “We’re giving Xtina the keys, because from one gay icon to another, the famous Grindr bloop deserves nothing less.”

Instead of the usual bloop, a brief snippet of her 2000 single “Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)” will play whenever you get a match. The new notification will be available from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, after which the original bloop will be restored. It may only last a week, but is there any better way for someone to slide in your DMs than by Xtina setting the mood?

Christina and Grindr are proud to be working together.

In the original blog post, Christina shared her excitement for her classic hit to be featured on the app in time for the upcoming festival.

“Portola, Grindr, and me? That’s a threesome I can get behind,” she stated. “When that ‘Come on Over’ sound hits the festival, or wherever you’re celebrating, I hope things get spicy.”

In a press release, Grindr SVP Tristan Pineiro shared in the pop star’s enthusiasm. He stated, “The Grindr bloop is one of the most iconic sounds in gay pop culture. But when Christina Aguilera enters the chat, we give her the stage. This is a tribute to a queen, replacing our iconic Grindr ‘bloop’ for Christina’s equally iconic lyrics.”

Here’s how to make sure you get the limited-time bloop.

According to the blog post, the new Xtina-flavored bloop is automatically turned on for US users with notifications on. There’s no need to adjust any of your settings. Just make sure that your Sound settings are toggled on, and you’ll have the gays coming on over in no time.

Are you excited to have Christina Aguilera herald your Grindr DMs? Comment below and tell us!

