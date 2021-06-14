Chrissy Teigen Is 'Truly Ashamed' Of Twitter Trolling, Says She Is Going To A Lot Of 'Therapy' [Photo]

Chrissy Teigen issued a lengthy apology Monday for her “past horrible tweets,” and said she’s privately reaching out to “the people I insulted.”

via: The Blast

The cookbook author took to social media and addressed the situation which included a message to all the people she trolled on Twitter, saying she is very sorry. “There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets,” she wrote.

John Legend’s wife went further in explaining not only was she hurting those who she attacked but realizes she was “insecure and immature” for trying to use “edgy humor” as a cover to the truth which was she was acting like a “troll.”

“I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate “sit here and think about what you’ve done”. Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” Chrissy began.

She continued, “As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that? I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted.”

“In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities,” she included.

Adding, “Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core. I’ll honestly get sharp, stabbing pains in my body, randomly remembering my asshole past, and I deserve it. Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after. I wasn’t just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women — some who were still girls — who had feelings.”

“I’m telling you this for context, not seeking or deserving any sympathy. There’s no justification for my behavior. I’m not a victim here. The subjects of your sympathy — and mine — should be those I put down. The truth is, I’m no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY,” Chrissy said.

In the end, the supermodel is not asking for “forgiveness” but she “only your patience and tolerance.”

“I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self-improvement and change. Phew. A lot, I know. Thanks for listening,” she continued.

As we reported, reality star Courtney Stodden lashed out at the supermodel after claiming she was the victim of cyberbullying and nasty messages sent by Teigen.

Let’s see if this apology will get Chrissy back in the good graces of the internet.