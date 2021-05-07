Chrissy Teigen Suggests Ben Affleck, Matthew Perry Are 'Creepy' for Alleged Dating App Behavior [Photo + Video]

Chrissy Teigen is giving her two cents on the recent claims that A-list stars Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry are pursuing young women on dating apps.

via: Page Six

Chrissy Teigen called out Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry for being “creepy” after two women who matched with the actors on the dating app Raya leaked videos of them.

“I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya,” the model, 35, tweeted on Thursday.

I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on raya but it’s tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 6, 2021

But Teigen also bashed the women for taking to TikTok to expose the actors’ eyebrow-raising behavior.

“It’s tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, TikTok user Nivine Jay went viral after sharing a private video that Affleck, 48, allegedly sent her on Instagram to confirm his identity on Raya.

In the clip, the “Gone Girl” actor says, “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.”

Days later, TikTok user Kate Haralson took to social media to share a recording of her FaceTime call with Perry, 51, after they matched on Raya.

In the video, the “Friends” alum asked Haralson, “Do you always play with your hair this much?” during a round of “20 Questions.”

“A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of,” Haralson, 20, exclusively told Page Six on Thursday.

She added, “Honestly, it’s not really OK for these older guys to be talking to such young girls.”

Neither star has responded to the leaked videos.

Perry announced he was engaged to 29-year-old literary manager Molly Hurwitz in November 2020.

Affleck, who shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, most recently dated Ana de Armas, though they split in January. He has since been spotted with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, whose engagement to Alex Rodriguez ended last month, though sources claim they’re just friends.

It’s worth noting that the individual decides what range age they want to match with on dating apps, and both parties have to like each other. Maybe going forward everyone will make sure that the preferred age range is set for the users.