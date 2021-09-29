Chrissy Teigen Pays Tribute to Late Son Jack One Year After Losing Him: 'Mom and Dad Love You' [Photo]

Chrissy Teigen is honoring her son Jack, one year after suffering a miscarriage.

via People:

On Tuesday, Teigen shared a tribute to “the son we almost had” on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself crying in a hospital bed as husband John Legend held her.

“A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” she wrote in the caption. “I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

The tribute, posted on National Sons Day, comes almost one year after Teigen and Legend announced on Sept. 30, 2020, that they suffered the loss of their pregnancy with Jack. Teigen, who suffers from endometriosis, was previously put on bed rest and eventually hospitalized due to excessive bleeding.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2013, also share daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, both of whom they conceived via IVF. (Teigen also honored Miles on National Sons Day with a sweet carousel of snapshots hours earlier on Tuesday.)

“On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she wrote in September, announcing their loss.

The Cravings cookbook author said in December that she would “never” be pregnant again. “Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I’m like, why?” she said in March. “But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it’s not a failure.”

Earlier this month, Teigen got candid about how her body has changed since her last pregnancy, saying that she felt her body “paused in time.”

“When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just … stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake,” she wrote in a lengthy post. “I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck. Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror.”

See her post below.

