Chrisean Rock Refuses to Turn Herself in Over Oklahoma Arrest Warrant | lovebscott.com

Chrisean Rock is wanted for arrest in Oklahoma — but she says she’s not turning herself in because she needs to care for her son.

via TMZ:

In a new IG Live session with her fans, Chrisean addressed the open bench warrant from the Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections … which says she’s wanted in connection to an incident from 2022 there, including drug and traffic charges.

It’s been known for a while that Chrisean has this little situation outstanding there halfway across the country — remember, she’s living in L.A. right now while Blueface is in jail — and now … she’s addressing it on camera … saying she’s working on getting it resolved.

In terms of why she says she doesn’t wanna just surrender and do her time … well, Chrisean says she’s got a baby now — and she simply doesn’t wanna be away from him/behind bars.

Sounds like she’s not really sweating it either … Chrisean says it’s worked out for her so far.

BTW … this isn’t the only legal woe of Chrisean’s — remember, she’s being sued for allegedly assaulting a dancer for Tamar Braxton here in L.A. … who claim she battered him backstage.

She doesn’t seem worried about that either …

