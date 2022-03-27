Chris Rock Declines to File Police Report After Will Smith Slap at Oscars, LAPD Says

Chris Rock has “declined to file a police report” after getting slapped by Will Smith on stage at the 2022 Oscars, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

via Variety:

A full statement from the Los Angeles Police Department reads: “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

While presenting best documentary feature at the Oscars, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane.” Rock said he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in “G.I. Jane 2,” which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Smith won best actor for “King Richard” following the incident and issued an apology in his tearful acceptance speech. The actor said, “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”

In between the slap and his best actor win, Smith met with Denzel Washington. The “Glory” and “Training Day” Oscar winner offered Smith the following advice: “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Pinkett Smith announced last year she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia. After Rock made his “G.I. Jane” joke, Jada was seen not laughing and rolling her eyes. The actor wrote on Instagram last year, “Now at this point, I can only laugh… y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia…Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

It was reported earlier that Chris & Will are all set to make amends before the night is over.